No political ads have drawn more notice this campaign season than those from the Lincoln Project – https://lincolnproject.us/video/we-are-tlp/ – the group of never-Trump Republican consultants and ad makers determined to defeat the man who has taken over their party. Please join Globe columnists Scot Lehigh and Joan Vennochi for an Op-Talk on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with Lincoln Project Executive Director Sarah Lenti, who has worked in four GOP presidential campaigns, and Lincoln Project Senior Adviser Stuart Stevens, GOP consultant and author who served as a top adviser to both the George W. Bush and Mitt Romney campaigns.
The Globe does not tolerate hate speech or incendiary language in our virtual events. In the event of any violation, we reserve the right to remove you from the event and take legal action against you, including but not limited to reporting your behavior to the authorities.
By providing us with your email address as part of your registration to any Boston Globe or Boston.com event, you will also be added to our select newsletter lists. You may opt out of these lists at any time by clicking the unsubscribe links provided in the newsletters. View our privacy policy. Your participation in any event is subject to our Terms of Service.